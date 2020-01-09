|
Passed away at the Southlake Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age 71 years. Beloved husband of the late Rita Vaillancourt of 45 years. Loving father of Susan Quesnelle (Yves), John Marcot and Joseph Marcot (Daniela). Cherished grandfather of Jasmine (Michael), Melanie, Brittany, Harmony, Chloe and great-grandfather of Spencer and Atheina. Son of the late Margaret and Douglas Marcot. Dear brother of Sandy Dubeau. Special brother-in-law to the Vaillancourt family and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, as per his request there will be no funeral. If desired donations to the Princess Margaret Cancer Lodge in the name of Richard and Rita Marcot would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the CICU and the palliative care team for the amazing care and compassion given to Richard and his family in his final days.