More Obituaries for Richard SCHMITZ
Richard Paul SCHMITZ

Richard Paul SCHMITZ Obituary
Richard Paul Schmitz passed away peacefully at the Villa Care Centre on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Survived by his loving wife of 70 years to Alice Schmitz (nee Wolf). Dear father to Nicole Schnarr (Rob). Cherished grandfather to Michael (Courtney) and Michael. Richard was an employee of Lights Canada for many years who enjoyed the outdoors and exercise. He trained as a gymnast and served as a paratrooper in WW2. Richard will be dearly missed. Many thanks to the Villa staff for the care and compassion provided for Richard and the family and their continuous support. Memorial donations to a would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 31, 2020
