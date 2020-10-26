1/1
Richard Preston Carr
Passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, ON, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in his 84th year. Richard of Stroud, beloved husband of the late Carrol (nee MacGregor). Loving father of Richard Carr Jr. of Vaughan, Philip Carr (Mary Tatangelo) and Dana (and her husband the late Peter) Leonard. Proud and cherished Papa of Amanda (Ryan) Walton, Preston Leonard (Avery), Michael Carr, Cassandra Carr and 1 special Great-Grandchild expected on November 14th. Dear brother to Irene Bertucca and the late William and Thomas. Richard will always be remembered for his kindness and helpful nature throughout his life helping friends wherever he could, neighbours with chores and strangers who needed a ride. His love of driving truck until retirement continued as he could be seen with his lawn tractor and trailer to the store or coffee shop. Cremation has taken place. Richard's ashes will be buried with his beloved wife Carrol in the Schomberg Union Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the RVH Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Friends may leave words of comfort at www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 26, 2020.
