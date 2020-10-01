Richard (Dick) Prosser was born September 23, 1933 and passed away peacefully on his birth date (September 23, 2020) at Errinrung Long Term Care Home in Thornbury with his loving wife Mary by his side. Dick is survived by his cherished wife of 65 years Mary (née Brown) and beloved daughters Lynne Willis (late Jim Willis) of Kincardine, Sue Musselman of Collingwood and predeceased by his loving daughter Pamela Ruth (Bruno Brajuha). Dick was very fond of his six grandchildren, Rene (Abigail), Zachary (Blair), Ashleigh, Dylan, Meghan and Cole and also very proud of his five great-grandchildren, Owen, Hunter, Kaia and Lani and predeceased great-grandson Mason. Richard, known by young and old as Dick, was born on a farm on Clearview side road in the former Sunnidale township to Fred and Gertie Prosser and the seventh of ten children. Beloved brother to Betty (Jim Dickey), June and Anne (Jim Hanna) and predeceased by Ross, Ted, Keith, Helen, Bill, and Mae. Dearly missed by sister-in-law Peggy (Dave Wilson), and predeceased by sister-in-law Helen Plater and brother-in-law Neal Brown. Dick will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Dick attended school at SS#11 (Sunnidale township). After graduating grade 8, Dick worked on family and community farms before commencing work in farm machinery sales. He eventually owned and operated the business known as Bellamy Equipment. He made his home in Stayner where he and Mary raised their family. Dick and Mary enjoyed traveling with friends to Florida, South America, the Caribbean Islands, Mexico and Europe as well as coast to coast in Canada. Dick was best known for his sense of humor and his contagious laugh. His boisterous laughter is a special heartfelt memory to all who knew him well. His compassion and kindness were noted by many, especially in his role later in life when he had the privilege to serve as an elder in the Wasaga Beach Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was active in the ministry until he became seriously ill in November 2019. Dick will be forever remembered with love by family and friends. Arrangements entrusted in Carruthers and Davidson funeral Home - Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to the JW.org
for world wide work would be appreciated by his family. To sign Dick's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com