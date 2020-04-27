|
On Friday April 24th, 2020 Richard (Dick) Saunders passed away at the age of 80, surrounded as always by his loving wife Bonnie. Dick was born in Winnipeg Manitoba October 8, 1939 to Gordon and Mable (Stockman) Saunders. He will be fondly missed by his only brother Robert (Bob) Saunders and family. Dick and Bonnie were married on September 3rd, 1960 and together raised six children as well as numerous foster children. Dick will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Dick will be remembered with smiles for his love of his family, his love of Bonnie, his sense of humour and fondness for the occasional pranks, his love of sports, especially baseball and the Blue Jays and his dislike of the Leafs. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.peacefultransition.ca " We'll miss you Pops "
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 27, 2020