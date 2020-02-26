|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our stepfather, Richard (Rick) Edmund White, in his 66nd year of Innisfil, Ontario (formerly Orillia) who passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Rick was retired long time employee of Midhurst Roofing. He had a passion for woodworking and loved a good laugh. Rick is predeceased by his wife and love of his life, Gail Ann White. He will be sadly missed by his stepchildren and their spouses, Beverly and Terry Hackett of Orillia, Donna and Gord Morey of Sebright, Brenda and John Gray of Moonstone, Kevin King and Becky Geisel of Hanover and Jason King and Cindy Lapierre of Innisfil. He will be missed for his love of jokes and unique gift-wrapping skills by his grandchildren, Dianna Crawford (Kyle Crawford) of Bracebridge, Sarah Hackett (Katrina Hackett) of Orillia, Matthew Snider (Chelsea Chadwick) of Huntsville, Ryan Sawden of Innisfil, McKayla and Joshua Gray of Moonstone and will be remembered fondly by his great-granddaughter Adaline Crawford. Rick will also be sadly missed by his good friend and confidant of many years, Daniel Moore of Barrie. At the deceased's request, a private family ceremony will take place at a later date to honor Rick's life. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 26, 2020