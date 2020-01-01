|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Rick Barrett, son of the late James 'Tub'and Norma Barrett, share the news of his passing on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie at the age of 62. Rick is deeply missed by his loving wife Marie Leroux and their five children Steve Barrett and Amanda White, Josh Barrett, McKinna Barrett and Tom Wilson, Lisa Leroux and Brad Parkell and Nicole and Neil Nicolson. Rick will be missed by his brothers and sisters Mike and Susan Barrett, Cindy and Wayne Browning, Christine and William Tucker and Curt and Joanne Barrett. Rick otherwise known as Ace loved being with family and friends and had a great passion for playing baseball. He was quiet spoken and his quick wit sense of humour had him well known to have you laughing. He will be greatly missed and always remembered by all his friends, family and ball players across the province. All services have taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to Collingwood and District Slo-Pitch would be appreciated. Friends may visit Rick's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com