Barrett, Rick We are all so sad still about the passing of Rick Barrett on December 19th at the Royal Victoria Hospital at the age of 62. The family of the late Rick Barrett would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming love, support, thoughts, and prayers from family, friends, and the Baseball Community during this difficult time. A special thank you to Royal Victoria Hospital staff and the Cancer Centre Team for all their care given to Rick over the past year. Thank you to Fawcett Funeral Home as well as the Collingwood Royal Canadian Legion for all their assistance with the Visitation and Celebration of Life. Rick or otherwise known as Ace, Sliver Fox, Dad & Pops to many will be greatly missed and always remembered by all his family, friends, and ball players across the province.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020