SHAW, Robert Alfred Passed suddenly at home in Orillia on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the age of 73. Robert, loving husband to Kathryn, will be sadly missed by his sons Robert (Carmela) and John (Cindy). Robert will be cherished by his grandchildren Daniel, Julia, Sofia, Jenna, Kaleb, Raylea, and Ceara, and by his great grandchildren Keifer, Killian, and Everett. Robert is survived by his brother Douglas (Matthew) and is predeceased by his sister Linda. Robert was very active in his church the Jubilee Celebration Centre in Barrie, and was a carrier for the Orillia Today for 14 years. Private family visitation and celebration of life will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595.