It is with regret and deep sorrow the family announces the passing of Robert 'Bob' Allan Morton of Tay Township, Ontario on December 18, 2019 at the age of 71 after his courageous year-long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Jean Nicholson and James Morton. Bob is survived by his loving wife Lynn and sons Jeff Bell (Christine) of Midland, and Greg Morton of Collingwood. Grandpa Bob will be deeply missed by his two grandsons Stephen and Owen Bell of Midland. Bob is also survived by his brothers Jim Morton (late wife Louise) and dear friend Sorca Holmes of Vancouver B.C. and David Morton of Collingwood. Bob spent many years at Camp Kitchikewana on Beausoliel Island. In September 2019, Bob was added to the Wall of Distinction during the 100th anniversary celebration for his lifetime dedication to the Camp. Bob enjoyed boating, canoeing and was an outdoor enthusiast. Bob was an avid skier teaching his sons and grandsons to ski. His annual Whistler trip to ski with his brother Jim, family and friends was always his yearly highlight. Bob has devoted his life to working for others, spending over 40 years in the Ontario Healthcare System. Highlights of Bob's career include: Interim CEO Victoria Village Barrie, Interim CEO AdvantAge Ontario, Board Chair North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), Board Chair Georgian Bay General Hospital, Founding Chief Executive Officer Children's Treatment Network of Simcoe York, Executive Director Community Care Access Centre of Peel and Simcoe County. Administrator Georgian Manor Home for the Aged. Bob worked tirelessly as a volunteer both at the local and provincial level. His efforts included: Board Member of the Directors Ontario Association of Children's Aid Societies, Board Member of Directors Ontario Care Giver Organization, Board Member of Directors Hospice Huronia, Member of the Board of Governors of the Canadian Red Cross, President of Ontario Zone of the Canadian Red Cross, Chairman Simcoe County Red Cross Home Support Services Board, Board Member of Victoria Village Barrie, Board Member United Way of Greater Simcoe County, President Midland YMCA. The Family wishes to thank all those who cared for and supported Bob during the past year. This includes Dr. Rodney Land, the Home Care Support Team and his many work colleagues and friends. A very special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood for their caring and support of Bob during his end of life journey. As per Bob's wishes, there will be no funeral or service. The family is planning a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Midland Golf and Country Club from 2 - 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huronia Hospice or Georgian Bay District Hospital. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca