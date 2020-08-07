1/1
Robert Allan "Rob" WENSLEY
After a lengthy battle with cancer, Rob died peacefully at the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital on July 31, 2020. Rob leaves behind his best friend and wife Amy and son Joshua. Predeceased by his father Bill; Rob is survived by his mother Joan, brothers John (Suzie), Scott (Kathleen) and sister Anne (Wayne) Hillier and their families. He will be remembered by his brothers-in-law Wayne (Jamie) Quibell, David Quibell, Stephen Wood, Stanley (Sarah) Wood, Jason (Sandra) Wood and families. Rob was a loyal friend and will be missed by Frank, Janice, Sid, Johnny, Bonnie, Terry and their families and the many others who knew him. He will also be missed by his four legged loves Charlie, Roxy and Tiny. The family wishes to extend thanks to Dr. Prebble, Dr. McLachlin, Dr. Pearce and nurse Angela for their kindness and care. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House would be appreciated. Friends may visit Rob's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 7, 2020.
