Died peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sunset Manor, Collingwood in his 89th year. Bob of Stayner, beloved husband of Marg (nee Smith) for over 68 years. Loving father of Deb and Denise. Dear brother of John (Joan) Wood and brother-in-law of Hilton (Edna) Smith. Dear uncle of Kevin (Laura Lee), Darrin (Beth) and Greg and their families. Predeceased by his parents Clarence and Mary Wood. Bob was a lifelong resident of Stayner. A skilled carpenter and contractor, he spent many years working alongside his father and brother at their lumber yard and building many homes in the Stayner area. He was a lifelong member of Jubilee Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder for many years and was a member of the Northern Light Lodge. Bob enjoyed the outdoors; fishing at his cottage on Mutton Lake, hunting with the Cranberry Lake Hunt Club, lawn bowling in the summer and curling in the winter. He was a kind, gentle man who cherished his family. He will be missed. A family service will be held at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel with interment at Stayner Union Cemetery. If desired, a donation to Jubilee Presbyterian Church would be appreciated by Bob's family. To sign Bob's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com