Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 83. Cherished husband of Gerry MacIntyre (nee Jerome) for 56 years. Loving father of Arthur, Larissa (Richard) Bailey and the late Rob. Adored Papa of Shelby, Leah, Bobby, Elenna (Gerald), Jared, Cara, Colin, Ian and great-papa of Everley. Dear brother of Alan MacIntyre and Ronald (Bonnie) MacIntyre. Bob will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family, friends at the Model A Club and members of Midhurst United Church. Bob worked for Bell Canada for 35 years. A private family service will be held at Midhurst Union Cemetery and a Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Midhurst United Church would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 22, 2020.