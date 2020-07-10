1/
Robert Archibald POLLOCK
1925-01-12 - 2020-07-06
Robert passed away at home in Barrie, ON in his 96th year, surrounded by his family as was his wish. He had just returned home after a brief hospital stay due to an overworked and aging heart. He is reunited in death with his one true love, Jean Beryl Pollock (1925-2016), predeceased by his siblings Muriel (Lola) Jackson (St. Catharines, ON), Jack Pollock (London, ON), Ted Pollock (Bobcaygeon, ON) and survived by his sister Mary Ellen Crowe (Grayslake, IL). Loving father of Jim Pollock (Nancy Brookes), Robert Pollock (Robin), and Marni Smith (Rob). Dear grandfather of Jessie Doyle (Seth), Anna Pollock (Michael), Leah Waite (Matthew) and Heath Pollock Smith (Hayley) and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid situation, a private family Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 10, 2020.
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Minet's Point Road Chapel
