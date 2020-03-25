|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert James Armstrong (Bob) in his 71st year. Loving husband of Yvette (nee Quesnelle). Predeceased by his parents Thomas Albert Armstrong and Catherine Armstrong (nee McIntyre). Proud father of Aimee Noack (Mike) and Beth Armstrong (Shawn). Best Papa ever to Kaylea and Abbigale Noack. Survived by his sisters Sheila Richardson (Joe) and Sharron Newton (Garry). Dear brother in-law to Paul Quesnelle (Pat), John Quesnelle, the late James Quesnelle (Lynne), Lynda Quesnelle (Murray), Lise Armstrong (Don) and Michael Quesnelle. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Bob had a successful real estate career for 46 years as an agent and a broker owner. He has a great sense of humor as anyone who knew him could attest to. He loved his family, golf, casinos and friends. He always had a ready smile, a warm handshake and a mint. The family asks that in lieu of any flowers in memorial donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Simcoe or Georgian Bay General hospital. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 25, 2020