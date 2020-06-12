Died suddenly on Monday June 8, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 66. Bob of Wasaga Beach, beloved life partner of Jean Sage. Loving father of Mark, Chris, Rob (Jasmine) and step father of Cameron. Cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren. Dear brother of Mark (Karen), Lynn (Jack) and Chris (Paul). Also survived by six nieces and nephews. Bob enjoyed a 30+ year career in Public Works with the Town of Wasaga Beach. He was a fun loving man who enjoyed sharing a laugh and who enjoyed fishing with his family and friends. He will be missed. Private arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavdison.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 12, 2020.