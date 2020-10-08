Robert Black

Robert passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital on October 2, 2020 in his 75th year, with his loving wife of 22 years, Sara (nee McGee) by his side. Bob worked with the MTO for many years and always loved his occupation. After retiring he returned to the workforce with Lafarge Canada in Hamilton. A caring and compassionate man, with the biggest heart; he would never think twice about helping anyone in need. Bob was predeceased by his parents Neil and Dora and his two brothers Joe and Peter. He is survived by his sister Ruth and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by Sara's family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation in Bob's memory would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Bob's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 8, 2020.