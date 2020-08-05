Bob passed away on Saturday, at RVH in Barrie, ontario at the age of 82. Cherished father of son Rob and his wife Anne, and daughter Debbie (deceased). Loving grandfather to Krystina, and Brandy. lconic great-grandfather to Robbie, and David' Dear brother to Peter and sister Hazel, and Herbie (deceased). Bob always felt lucky and privileged to service with the following organizations during his life such as farming, and serving with the UN forces on Cyprus. Bob taught electricity at Blenheim District High School, Techumseh High School in Chatham, and at Eastsview Secondary School in Barrie. Bob served two terms as distinct President, Simcoe County OSSTF, and opened the very first OSSTF office in Simcoe County. Bob also serviced as Councillor with Vespra Township Council for two terms. Bob retired in from teaching in 1993 to operate the garden centre on Wilson Drive with his lovely wife Rose, who then assisted further full time upon her retirement four years later. Bob also serviced with the Springwater Communnity Policing Committee. Bob always considered it a privilege and an honour to work with all the above people, especially the students. And last but not least, he will miss his golfing buddies and would always say thanks to my family, and for a long fulfilling life. He will be terribly missed and always be remembered by his family and friends. We thank you for your many selfless services sir. No visitations due to Covid-19. Celebration of Life in late September.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store