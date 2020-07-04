Peacefully at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in his 75th year. Predeceased by his parents Alfred Ledoucer and Frances Ledoucer (nee Perry). Cherished brother of William "Bill" (Barbara Deschampbault), the late John (Shirley Quesnelle), Jim, Lynda (the late Albert Edwards), Susan (Rod Smith), Bonnie (Bruce Henderson) and Kathy (Joe Quesnelle). Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Survived by his children Tammy Lynn Ledoucer, Lori-Lynn McNiel, Scott (Christine) Snell, Dennis Snell and stepsons Sean (Jennifer) Snell and Steven (Kristy) Snell, his known grandchildren Sara, Ashley, Tyler, Jessika, Cole, Ricci Lee, Mackenzie and Sierra, his known great grandchildren Olivia Henderson, Remington, David, Marcus and Ayra. He will be sadly missed by his loving friend Lynda Green. The family would like to thank all the front line workers at GBGH and Dr. Caron. Memorial donations to a charity of choice
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, Midland.