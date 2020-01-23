|
With broken hearts we share the news that Robert Creary "Rob" - our Gentle Giant, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 14, 2020 at the age of 45. He leaves behind his 'Reasons for Living ' - his wife Susan, daughter Madison and son Justin. Rob is survived by his parents Bob and Carol Creary, and his sisters Cathy (Robert) Armstrong and Debbie (Doug) Smith. Uncle "BoBo" will be sorely missed by Taylor and Ashley Armstrong and Mitchell and Lauren Smith. His aunts Bonnie MacKay and Marilyne (Dave) Doyle, all his cousins and his many friends will miss him - mostly his sarcastic sense of humour. Rob worked for the Town of Wasaga Beach, Public Works for many years. He was committed to the community and deeply involved with WBMLH as a volunteer coach. He touched so many lives in such a sensitive way. Those who knew Rob would tell you he was not easy to ignore. He has been cremated and a Celebration of Life for him will take place on Saturday, January 25th, at the RecPlex on Mosley Street, Wasaga Beach from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with Tributes starting at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020