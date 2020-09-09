Robert D'AOUST

Passed away suddenly at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Monday, September 7, 2020 in his 75th year. Beloved husband of 50 years to Shiela D'Aoust (nee Cavanaugh). Loving father of Patricia D'Aoust (Matthew) and Pierre D'Aoust (Rebecca). Grandpa of Alyssa, Nicole, Brigitte, Frank and Margot. Brother of Jacqueline Stalker (late Robert). He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. A graveside service was held at St. Ann's Cemetery on Thursday, September 10th. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.



