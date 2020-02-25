|
Bob Dunn, 69, of Severn Township and long-term resident of Severn Bridge, passed away on February 23rd, 2020 at Soldier's Memorial Hospital in Orillia, surrounded by the love of his family. Robert (Bob) Dunn, was born and raised in Craighurst to parents Arthur and Marion Dunn on June 23rd,1950. Bob is survived by his ex-wife Margot Dunn, His sons and their spouses Robert Dunn (Stephanie Tiffin and ex-wife Cindy Dunn), Adam Dunn (Adrienne Moerschfelder-Gellman) and Ryan Dunn (Anna Lazary). He is also survived by his brothers Wayne and Roger Dunn. He will live on in the hearts of his Granddaughters, Alex and Emma, and his Grandson David. The family of Bob wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Stott and supporting nurses at Soldier's Memorial Hospital for their care during the final times we had with our Dad, Grandfather, Brother and friend. Bob had a remarkable attitude towards his circumstances, and we're thankful he had such a supportive and uplifting team around him.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 25, 2020