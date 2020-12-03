1/1
Robert Earnest "Bob" JONES
Formerly of Red Bay and Berford Lake, passed away peacefully at Lee Manor, Owen Sound on Saturday November 28, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Predeceased by his wife Jean (nee Gaines) in 2007. He will be dearly missed by his partner and friend of many years Patricia "Pat" Shields, of Red Bay. Loving father of Chris and her husband Joe, of Owen Sound; Brian and his partner Jessy, of Meaford; Bob and his partner Laurie, of Sarnia; and Bill and his wife Kristine, of Guelph. Forever loved by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Lorraine Trick (late Dave), Eleanor McCutcheon, Joy Clough and partner Louie and Bonnie and her husband Doug Smith; sisters-in-law Carol Roberts (late Ernie), Joy Luxton and her husband Ron, and Nancy Williams (late Bill) and his many nieces and nephews. At Bob's request cremation has taken place. Private family arrangements have been made. A public gathering to celebrate Bob's life will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society Grey Bruce or to Spirit Rock Lodge #312 IOOF would be greatly appreciated and can be made through the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel, Sauble Beach (519) 422-0041. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 3, 2020.
