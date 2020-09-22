1/2
Robert Edmund Wallis
Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, September 19, 2020; in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Gloria Paulson (nee Bylow). Devoted father of Kelly and Leeanne. Proud grandfather of three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bob was predeceased by his parents Doris & Edmund Wallis and by his brothers John and David Wallis. Cherished brother of Faith (Carl) and Eldon (Harlene). He will be lovingly remembered by the Bylow family. Visitation will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Thursday, September 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with no funeral service to follow. Following cremation, a private interment will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to an emergency department of your choice or a charity of choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 22, 2020.
