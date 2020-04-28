Home

Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Robert Harold McFarland Obituary
Passed away suddenly at his home in Collingwood on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Loving father of Jake and Isabella. Devoted husband to Laura (Recchia). Loving brother to Margret (Tom) Morrison and cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. "Rockin Rob", was a cherished husband, devoted father and a loyal friend to all those who knew him. He faced many challenges with his fight against kidney disease however, he managed to devote himself to family and friends. He was a hard-working man, who never stopped fighting. Rob was a family man through and through, and will sadly be missed by all who knew him. Rob is predeceased by Fredrick and Theresa McFarland. Survived by his birth mother Donalda Madaline Lyttle. In lieu of flowers, donations are accepted on behalf of the family in care of Kim Smith (PO box 821 Stayner Ontario L0M 1S0). Cremation has already taken place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Gone but not forgotten. Friends may visit Rob's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 28, 2020
