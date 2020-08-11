Robert Henry Cyril Smith, born June 26, 1935 in Stratford, Ontario, was reunited with his sweetheart and the love of his life, Colleen Smith (nee Gair) on August 5, 2020 at his home in Collingwood, Ontario. Much loved father to Cheryl Cameron (Don), Kimberley Vachon (1961-1996), and Jill Usher (Jeff). Proud grandfather to Tristana, Braden, Jordan, Heather-Lynn (Seth), Sarah (Andrew), Robert Alexander (a.k.a. Sandy), Christopher, Tara, Barry (Jenine), Teena (Adam), and Patrick (Agata). Robert had much gratitude and joy when he became a great-grandfather to Annabelle, Nicholas, Pippa, Reese, Charlotte, Cash, Wyatt, Giselle, Oliver and Sonny. He treasured every opportunity to connect with all of his grandchildren. Cherished son of Ada Allen (nee Barrington) and John (a.k.a. Jack) Smith. Dearly loved brother of Joyce Graham (Irwin), Dorothy Barker (Norm), Donald Matheson (Patricia), and Ronald Matheson (1942-1988). Robert will be missed by many, including cousins, nieces & nephews and friends. He was a man who left an imprint on all with whom he came in contact, as he showed a genuine interest in all whom he met. Bob has been described as a man of deep faith that guided him in how he treated others and in how he lived his life. He was seen by many as a true gentleman who was humble, kind, loyal and a wonderful role model; a man who believed in teaching by example and who taught the importance of unconditional love and forgiveness. To anyone who asked, Robert always said that his greatest accomplishment and source of joy was his family. Robert was a proud member of the R.C.M.P. for 30 years, 6 years of which was in Search and Rescue with his best canine friend, Rex. Robert earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration while working and raising a family. As a retired Inspector, Bob remained active by serving on the Collingwood Police Services Board for several years, including as Chair, and serving as advisor to the local cadet program at one point. Robert was passionate about the work of his church and about his part in starting the local Hospice organization. He believed in the need to be involved with and contribute to his community and he did so in many ways, at both the municipal and federal levels. Bob held his brotherhood in the Masonic Lodge close to his heart. While Bob travelled and worked all across Canada, he was always drawn to the waters of Georgian Bay, a place that he believed could bring solace, faith, peace and sanctuary to all who visited its shores. A memorial service was held to honour Robert on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 12 noon, at the family home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be considered to Brain Canada (https://braincanada.akaraisin.com/ui/donate/donations/start
) in Robert's name. Friends may visit Bob's online Book of Memories at www. Fawcettfuneralhomes.com