|
|
Passed away in his home in Bracebridge, Ontario, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the age of 79. Robert was former CAO for the town of Innisfil. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 23 years Donna (Enstone) Lemon. Proud father of Michelle White and her husband Malcolm, and Scott and his companion Brenda Shute. Dear Stepfather of Dayna Panay and her companion Steven Roberts. Loving Grandfather of Andrew, Christine, Kathleen, Julie, Tyler (Kim) and Robert. Step grandfather of Liam, and Lyssa. Great-grandfather of Teagan, Harper, Hudson, Grace, Noah, and Miles. Predeceased by his first wife Patricia, his parents James and Thelma Lemon, his brother Roy, and stepdaughter Dale McIntosh. Friends may join the family on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 12 - 1 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home, in Bracebridge, Ontario, where the memorial service will take place in the chapel at 1 p.m. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to a charity of your choosing would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences may be offered at www.reynoldsfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 4, 2020