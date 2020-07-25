1/1
Robert John "Jerry" FOUNTAIN
1936 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at home with his daughter by his side on July 19, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by his loving wife, Pauline. A beloved and cherished father, he will be forever remembered and sadly missed by sons Michael and Steven, and daughters Michelle and Shannon. An extremely proud Pepere to Hannah, Benjamin and Zackary. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Jerry was known for his sense of humour and would do anything for a laugh. He was a gentle soul with a kind nature and always liked to have fun. A memorial service and celebration of Jerry's life will take place at a later date. Donations in Jerry's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
