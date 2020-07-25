Passed away peacefully at home with his daughter by his side on July 19, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by his loving wife, Pauline. A beloved and cherished father, he will be forever remembered and sadly missed by sons Michael and Steven, and daughters Michelle and Shannon. An extremely proud Pepere to Hannah, Benjamin and Zackary. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Jerry was known for his sense of humour and would do anything for a laugh. He was a gentle soul with a kind nature and always liked to have fun. A memorial service and celebration of Jerry's life will take place at a later date. Donations in Jerry's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
