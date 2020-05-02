Robert JONES
A real life SUPERMAN. Our protector, provider, role model and Hero passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hospice Georgian Triangle (Campbell House) after a long battle with cancer. Robert Frank Jones was loved deeply by all and lived his life with his heart on his sleeve. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Lynda and two daughters Heather (David) and Kimberly (Sebastian). Never forgotten by his grandchildren Brooke and Jaxon. His siblings Sandra (John), Kathy (Norm), Sharon (Greg) and Glenn (Judy). Brother-In-law Donald. He met the love of his life and started a family in Mississauga, building his career at Goodyear Canada Inc and Musket Transport. He later followed his dreams and moved to Wasaga Beach where he loved riding his Harley and spending time with loved ones. Bob, Bobby Baby, Punam, Dadiyo holds a special place in the hearts of the many people who loved him. Private family services and interment were held at Stayner Union Cemetery. A Special Thank you to Dr. Alyssa Boyd. The family would like to extend a huge thanks to our amazing new friends at the Campbell House for all their love and special care. Amazing people! Donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation (Campbell House) in memory of Bob would greatly be appreciated. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day....unseen, unheard, but always here, still loved, still missed and very dear." Friends may visit Robert's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on May 2, 2020.
