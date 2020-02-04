Home

Robert Joseph "Bob" Bald

Robert Joseph "Bob" Bald Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital with his family by his side, on Friday, January 31, 2020 in his 68th year. Loving brother of Jim Bald (Diane) and predeceased by Gerald "Gerry" Bald (survived by Suzanne). Son of the late James Robert Bald and Aurore Fournier. Uncle of Kathy Bald, Janet Quigley, Kelly Bald, Ken Bald, Doug Bald and Terry Bald. He will be sadly missed by his great nieces, great nephews, extended family and friends. At Bob's request, a celebration of life will be held in the spring at Midland Golf and Country Club. Bob served as a board member with the Penetanguishene Sports Hall of Fame for 9 years. His passion was researching and recognizing many of our hometown sports icons, past and present. The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of Georgian Bay General Hospital for their exceptional care shown to Bob. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 4, 2020
