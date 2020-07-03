After a brave and valiant battle with cancer, Bob passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side. Bob will be sadly missed by his cats Smoky and Blackie, sisters Jean and Jackie, his friend Pam, and nieces and nephews. Bob was a man who lived his life the way he wanted to. A true warrior for animals, Bob loved them all. As pre Bob's request there will be no service or celebration of life. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial donations to an animal sanctuary or your choice or Tomkins House-Hospice Huronia would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca