Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Beloved husband of Louise Kirkman (nee Gordon). Loving father of Frank, Jesse and Cole. Cherished brother of Penny Kirkman Friars (the late Robert), Donna Kirkman Lewis, William Francis Kirkman (Darlene), Sandra Kirkman LaPlante (the late Wilfred) and Kendes Kirkman Sandor (the late Stephen). Son of the late Frank and Helen Kirkman. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. A visitation and funeral service was held at the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland) on Saturday, March 14th. Spring interment, Vasey United Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 13, 2020