Age 74, died at Barrie, Ontario on December 15, 2019 of Parkinson's Disease. Bob was born February 4, 1945 in Lindsay, Ontario and was a long-time resident of Barrie. He worked in sales at London Life Insurance, at Sears, Busy Bee and various car dealerships in Barrie delivering cars. Bob is survived by his loving wife Carol Kelly, daughters Shawn (Lid) Lopes, Sherry Tenny, grandchildren Spencer Tenny and Trista Lopes, brother Bill (Duane) Wagstaff, nieces Tracy (Richard) Lys, Kelly Wagstaff and families, stepdaughters Lisa Dutrisac and Julie Vardy (Andy) and step grandchildren Finlay and Asha DeWolfe. A celebration of Bob's life was held at The Royal Canadian Legion, 410 St. Vincent St., Barrie, ON L4M 4A6, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. For further details and to leave condolences visit peacefultransition.ca. Memorial contributions can be made to Parkinson Canada.