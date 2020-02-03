|
Passed away peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre, Orillia on Friday, January 31, 2020 in his 62nd, year. Bob was born in Orillia, predeceased by his parents Robert and Betty Schultz. Beloved husband of Debbie Saint-predeceased, and Christa Purdy. Much loved father of Jessica Gutwein (Ryan) and 1st husband Chris Foster, Nicole-Carolynn Jones (Dan Hurlburt), Donnie Saint, and Tim Jones. Proud grandfather of Noah, Jobe, Faith, Cole, River, Finn, Honey, Alexander, and Chloe. Dear brother of Bruce Schultz, Barry Schultz-predeceased, Margaret O'Leary (Tim), Melody Schultz-predeceased, Karen Stanton (Paul), Susan McPhee-predeceased (Gerry), Virginia Schultz (Dennis), and Jennifer Weaver (Peter-predeceased). Bob will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Bob's family wish to extend a sincere thank you to all the PSW's and staff at the Leacock Care Centre, and Dr. Aaron Barnett for their wonderful care. Cremation has taken place. A service to Celebrate Bob's life will be held at Hope Community Christian Church, 2700 Cumberland Road Cumberland Beach on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) JDRF Canada through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 3, 2020