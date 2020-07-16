1/1
Robert Marcel Joseph Duquette
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Tomkins House Hospice, Penetanguishene at the age of 73. Survived by his spouse Lorna Duquette (nee Carlton). Loving father to Joanne Duquette (David) and Christopher Duquette (Kelly). Cherished grandfather to Sky-Anne Duquette (Cory), Joshua Duquette (Bri), Angel Duquette, Christian Maurice (Nikole), Bentley Duquette, Serendi Duquette, Matteo Duquette, Marie "Jazzlyn" Maurice, Mia Duquette, Mallory Duquette and the late Liberty Duquette. Great-grandfather to Chase Maurice Phillips and Jaxson Duquette. Son of the late Marcel and Violet Lizotte. Predeceased by his siblings Michael Duquette and Marie Duquette. Robert will be fondly remembered by his siblings Paul Duquette (Barb), Norbert Duquette (Jane), Fred Duquette (Sue), Rena McLauglin, Yvette Galluzzo (Luigi), Patsy Carelli (Frank), and Janet Duquette (Jim). Robert was a dependable, loyal and outgoing family man and friend who had a love for fishing and bowling. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Tomkins House Hospice or Heart & Stroke Foundation are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
