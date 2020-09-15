1/1
Robert Marcel "Bob" MARCHAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Marcel Marchand, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after his battle with cancer at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland. Bob was born January 2, 1941 to Pearl and the late Marcel Marchand. Bob was the former husband to his late wife, Ellen (Proulx) Marchand for over 50 years. Bob was the brother to Wayne (Verna) Marchand and Linda (predeceased Ron) Edwards. Father to predeceased son Darrin (Carolyne) Marchand, Kevin (Jayne) Marchand, Robert "Rob" (Kim) Marchand and Denise (Lee) Vallee. Bob was fortunate to have had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bob started out his career as a milk man, then working many years as a mail man for Canada Post, finishing his career as a by-law officer for the Town of Midland. Bob had a love for people and a gift to gab, and in his younger years enjoyed working on antique cars. He will be truly missed by all of his friends and family! We love you Dad and Gramps. Rest In Peace. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved