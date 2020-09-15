Robert "Bob" Marcel Marchand, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after his battle with cancer at Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland. Bob was born January 2, 1941 to Pearl and the late Marcel Marchand. Bob was the former husband to his late wife, Ellen (Proulx) Marchand for over 50 years. Bob was the brother to Wayne (Verna) Marchand and Linda (predeceased Ron) Edwards. Father to predeceased son Darrin (Carolyne) Marchand, Kevin (Jayne) Marchand, Robert "Rob" (Kim) Marchand and Denise (Lee) Vallee. Bob was fortunate to have had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bob started out his career as a milk man, then working many years as a mail man for Canada Post, finishing his career as a by-law officer for the Town of Midland. Bob had a love for people and a gift to gab, and in his younger years enjoyed working on antique cars. He will be truly missed by all of his friends and family! We love you Dad and Gramps. Rest In Peace. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca