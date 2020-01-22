|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Manor with his son by his side, on Tuesday January 21, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen McBride (nee Tuttle). Loving father of Gordon McBride (Judy) and the late Douglas McBride. Grandpa of Steven (Melissa), Michelle (Terrance), Robbie (Melanie) and Katie (Dylon). Great grandpa of Abigail, Kaylie, Chelsie, Nova and Chester. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at Westminister Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 22, 2020