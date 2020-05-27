Robert "Bob" O'CONNELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 23, 2020, in his 87th year, Bob launched the next stage of his life journey from Oak Terrace Care Home. Bob, life partner to Lynne Blanchard, father to Karen Vidal (Greg Wilson), Linda O'Connell, Carolynne (Norman) Wintrip, Michael O'Connell (Julie Gilbert) and Denise O'Connell (Michael McCauley). Proud grandfather to Rex O'Connell, Shane Olson, Rebecka Watson, Blake Fletcher, Maelle McCauley, Laura Vidal (Darren Wood) and Kaitlin (Simon) Crank. Great-grandfather to Brooklyn Vidal, and Connor and Neve Crank. Bob is survived by his brother William (Sharon) O'Connell and brother-in-law Paul (Brenda) Blanchard. Predeceased by his sisters Noreen Keith, Cecilia Yon and Helen Barnett. Nature was Bob's passion in life. He knew every wildflower and every tree indigenous to this area and was known not to bring the lawnmower out until the acres of fireweed had blazed their last colors. Spring meant sugaring off and the re-appearance of deer in the fields and a cluster of wild turkeys under the bird feeder. The only thing that could surpass his love of nature was a good baseball game and we know he has gone forward with the wind in his back and the repeats of last year's Jay's games to gladden his heart. Cremation has taken place and, at Bob's request, there will be no funeral service and no celebration of life. No ripples on the pond. A special commendation to Oak Terrace Home for making his last two years amazingly welcome, full of laughter, trivial pursuit questions that he knew all the answers to, attentive care and, most importantly...love. To all "his girls", we can never thank you enough. Online Messages of Condolences are welcome at www.carsonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved