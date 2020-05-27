On May 23, 2020, in his 87th year, Bob launched the next stage of his life journey from Oak Terrace Care Home. Bob, life partner to Lynne Blanchard, father to Karen Vidal (Greg Wilson), Linda O'Connell, Carolynne (Norman) Wintrip, Michael O'Connell (Julie Gilbert) and Denise O'Connell (Michael McCauley). Proud grandfather to Rex O'Connell, Shane Olson, Rebecka Watson, Blake Fletcher, Maelle McCauley, Laura Vidal (Darren Wood) and Kaitlin (Simon) Crank. Great-grandfather to Brooklyn Vidal, and Connor and Neve Crank. Bob is survived by his brother William (Sharon) O'Connell and brother-in-law Paul (Brenda) Blanchard. Predeceased by his sisters Noreen Keith, Cecilia Yon and Helen Barnett. Nature was Bob's passion in life. He knew every wildflower and every tree indigenous to this area and was known not to bring the lawnmower out until the acres of fireweed had blazed their last colors. Spring meant sugaring off and the re-appearance of deer in the fields and a cluster of wild turkeys under the bird feeder. The only thing that could surpass his love of nature was a good baseball game and we know he has gone forward with the wind in his back and the repeats of last year's Jay's games to gladden his heart. Cremation has taken place and, at Bob's request, there will be no funeral service and no celebration of life. No ripples on the pond. A special commendation to Oak Terrace Home for making his last two years amazingly welcome, full of laughter, trivial pursuit questions that he knew all the answers to, attentive care and, most importantly...love. To all "his girls", we can never thank you enough. Online Messages of Condolences are welcome at www.carsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 27, 2020.