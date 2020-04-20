|
The family are saddened to announce that Bob peacefully passed away at St. Michael's Hospital after a sudden but courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband and best friend of Betty Ann Lemieux for 32 years. Predeceased by his mother Margaret Poole in 2014. He will be deeply missed by his father Ralph Poole, Sr., his sister Renee Poole-Jeannotte (Guy) and brothers Russell (Laura), Ralph (Karen), Rick (Kim), Randy (Lisa), many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends from the Toronto and Penetanguishene area. Bob was a proud member of IATSE Local 873 and worked in the Toronto Film Industry as an Electrician and Generator Operator for over 26 years and Local 506 Labourer's Union for 20+ years as a Carpenter and Electrician on trade events and concerts. We wish to thank all the outstanding Physicians, Nurses, and PSW's for their kind, compassionate and exemplary care during Bob's stay at St. Michael's. Cremation has taken place by Affordable Burials and Cremations Inc. in Toronto. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation in memory of Bob.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 20, 2020