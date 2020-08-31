It is with great sadness that our beloved Robert "Bob" Rose passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Huronia Hospice Tomkins House on August 27, 2020 at the age of 76 years old. He was the beloved husband of Suzanne Rose (nee Marchildon) and cherished father of David, Brian (Sandra) and Mélanie. Loved dearly by his grandchildren Kelsey, Maeghan, Jacob, Carter, Alexandra, Charlie and Brylle. Predeceased by siblings Evelyne (Omer), Raymond (Doreen), George, Larry, Gary and parents Raoul Rose and Rosemarie St-Jean. Bob was considered a brother by his in-laws Vincent, Victor (Shirley), Michel, Grégoire (Avela), Denise (Bruce) and Lucie Marchildon. He will be sadly missed by friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Bob was the proud business owner of Massé Hall a lifelong dream billiard hall that he built with his sons David and Brian. From that last venture he retired on golden pond in Thunder Beach with Suzanne where they enjoyed their time in nature living the four seasons with family, friend and wildlife. He continued to enjoy billiards, eventually, golf became his new passion enjoyed with local friends and family. Cremation has taken place. A funeral and celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Tomkins House or the Georgian Bay General Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store