Robert "Bob" SMITH
Died peacefully on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood following a determined effort to fight cancer. Bob, age 85, of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Hazel for over 58 years. Loving father of Andrew. Cherished Granddad of Jacob and Sarah (Riley and Great Granddad of Kingston. Dear brother of Joan, Dorothy and Constance and predeceased by siblings Sydney, Donald, Alan and Anne. Bob will also be missed by his extended family in the U.K., his many friends and neighbours. He was a kind and meticulous man whose sense of humour stayed with him until the end. A public gathering at the Prime Time Club will be held as soon as appropriate. Robert's family wish to thank Dr. T.M. Quigg for the many years of dedicated care. If desired, a donation the RVH - Cancer Care Centre, the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. To sign Robert's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
