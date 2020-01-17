|
Robert Stanley Pillar passed in peace at the age of 83 on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the North York General Hospital. Loving husband of Jean (Walker) Pillar and loving father of Rob, Cathy, and David. Proud grandfather of Ruth, Matthew, Braydon, and Kyle. Brother of the late Richard Pillar. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Robert will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a devoted husband, loving father, and a true friend. He has chosen to leave this world without ceremony or service. We, his family, respect his wishes and miss him deeply.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 17, 2020