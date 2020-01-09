|
Tessier, Robert "Bob" Passed away suddenly on Sunday January 5, 2020 in his 67th year. Loving brother of Stephen Ball (Nancy), Anna Beach (Robert), Susan Gignac (John), Marlene Luba (John), Phillip Tessier (Mai) and Tina Tessier (Gerald Dorion). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Penetanguishene Legion on Friday January 17th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Midland S.P.C.A would be greatly appreciated and will be accepted by the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.