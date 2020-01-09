Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tessier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Tessier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Tessier Obituary
Tessier, Robert "Bob" Passed away suddenly on Sunday January 5, 2020 in his 67th year. Loving brother of Stephen Ball (Nancy), Anna Beach (Robert), Susan Gignac (John), Marlene Luba (John), Phillip Tessier (Mai) and Tina Tessier (Gerald Dorion). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Penetanguishene Legion on Friday January 17th from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Midland S.P.C.A would be greatly appreciated and will be accepted by the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -