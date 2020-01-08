Home

Robert Thomas "Bob" DAVIES

Robert Thomas "Bob" DAVIES Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 86 of Fesserton. Beloved husband of the late Joy (nee Rands). Loved father of Susan (Bert) and Debbie (Ken). Dear grandfather of Stephen (Crystal), Krystle (Brian), Ryan (Lila), Rebeccah (Sean), and Robert. Great grandfather of Brinae, Zeke, and Brier. Will be missed by his niece Kimberley (Amir) and great nephew Shane (Gabby) and by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Douglas and by his sister June. Bob was the former owner of Fesserton Auto and Marine Sales. Following cremation, the family will honour his life with a visitation at the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater on Sunday, January 12th from 1-4 p.m. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
