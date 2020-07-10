Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 70. Wayne Buttery of Orr Lake, treasured husband and creative partner of Rita Johns-Schindler. Stepfather of Noel, Paul, Kathy and Julie and step-grandfather to Jackalynn, Gary, Norman, Erin, Sean and Michael, all of whom he considered his own family. Predeceased by his wife, Catherine Parkinson. Fondly remembered by his extended family as well as many friends and co-workers whom he loved very much. Wayne's love and talent for music took him to Night Clubs all over Canada. Amongst numerous local venues, he has played at the Fish Bar in Collingwood for the past 7 years and was the dedicated and passionate Artistic Director of the Wasaga Blues Festival for the past 4 years. Due to the current pandemic a celebration of Wayne's life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations to Diabetes Association or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com