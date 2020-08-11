Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by his loving wife Patsy (nee Laurin). Dear father of Jeff Jackson (Tammy Montgomery) and Tammy Heath (Chris). Loving Papa to Joshua, Amanda and Laurynn Jackson. Survived by his brother Fred Jackson and sisters Marilyn Gervais (predeceased by Richard) and Margaret Herring (predeceased by Dave). Predeceased his siblings Harold (survived by Cic), Harvey (survived by Barb), Laberta Beck (Bill), and Donna Janzen (Bob). He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family. Birdseed has now joined his friend Bob Mahoney. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Midland Legion would be appreciated. If desired, messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca