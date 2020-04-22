|
November 24, 1935 - April 19, 2020 Roberta passed peacefully at Orillia Soldier's Memorial hospital on April 19th, 2020 in her 84th year. Born in Medicine Hat, Alberta on November 24, 1935, she was the second daughter of Scotty and Margaret (Bjork) McKee. She was predeceased by her son Douglas. Her memory will be cherished by her sons Allan (Joanne), Robert (Anabelle), daughter Lois Ann Lawson (Warren), grandchildren Shannon Taylor (Adam) and Jason Cole, Rebecca and Cassandra Lawson, Jayden Cole, great grandchildren Brooke and Cole Taylor, and sister Mona Templeton. She will always be remembered by her grandchildren for her spunky sense of humor and her great grandchildren for her loving personality and for always having a special surprise. She will always be remembered by family and friends. Roberta wrote a weekly column in the early days of the Bramalea Guardian, she was a Bookkeeper at Drainco Construction and Pier One, a Sales Associate at Welcome Wagon for bridal shows, and co-owner of 4 Seasons Trailer Park. She enjoyed time in the garden at her home in Orillia watching birds and wildlife. If friends so desire, memorial donations in her name may be made to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff of Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital for their care of Mom. More photos are available at Mundell Funeral Home website.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 22, 2020