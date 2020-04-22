Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta COLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Eileen COLE


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Eileen COLE Obituary
November 24, 1935 - April 19, 2020 Roberta passed peacefully at Orillia Soldier's Memorial hospital on April 19th, 2020 in her 84th year. Born in Medicine Hat, Alberta on November 24, 1935, she was the second daughter of Scotty and Margaret (Bjork) McKee. She was predeceased by her son Douglas. Her memory will be cherished by her sons Allan (Joanne), Robert (Anabelle), daughter Lois Ann Lawson (Warren), grandchildren Shannon Taylor (Adam) and Jason Cole, Rebecca and Cassandra Lawson, Jayden Cole, great grandchildren Brooke and Cole Taylor, and sister Mona Templeton. She will always be remembered by her grandchildren for her spunky sense of humor and her great grandchildren for her loving personality and for always having a special surprise. She will always be remembered by family and friends. Roberta wrote a weekly column in the early days of the Bramalea Guardian, she was a Bookkeeper at Drainco Construction and Pier One, a Sales Associate at Welcome Wagon for bridal shows, and co-owner of 4 Seasons Trailer Park. She enjoyed time in the garden at her home in Orillia watching birds and wildlife. If friends so desire, memorial donations in her name may be made to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital. The family would like to thank the staff of Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital for their care of Mom. More photos are available at Mundell Funeral Home website.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -