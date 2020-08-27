With deep sadness, the family of Robin Giles announces his unexpected passing, in his 95th year, on August 19, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie. He is survived by Jessie, his beloved wife of 66 years, by his three daughters Marian (Robert Jean), Cynthia (Paul Ramsay) and Eleanor (Dave Best), and by his grandchildren Octavia, Nicholas, Eric, Duncan (Josie), Sheila, Jeremy and Alison. Unique and irreplaceable, he will be missed more than he would ever have imagined. Care entrusted to the Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. A private family gathering was held in Alliston with internment at a later date in Kingston. Many thanks to the staff of the Good Samaritan Retirement Lodge, Alliston for their care and kindness. If so desired, donations in memory of our dad may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice
.