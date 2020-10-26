1/1
Roderick Alexander "Alex" McDONALD
1930 - 2020
Born in St. Vincent Township near Bognor on July 30, 1930, a son of the late John Philip and Annie Pearl (nee Campbell) McDonald, Alex passed away in Thornbury on October 23, 2020 at the age of 90. A hardworking farmer who enjoyed his work and who loved to get together to share his love of old-time country music and play his guitar, mandolin, violin and banjo, he was devoted to his family and community. Alex is remembered as a beloved husband by his wife June (nee Culham) of Thornbury whom he married at Sunnidale Corners on September 8, 1956 and was her loving companion for over 64 years. He was a much loved father-in-law and dad to Brad McDonald and his wife Lee-Ann Luciani of Collingwood, Bryan McDonald and his wife Pauline of Grey Highlands, Gwen McDonald and her partner David Campbell of Meaford, and Warren McDonald also of Meaford. He will be the sorely missed Grampa and G-Pa of David and his wife Courtney McDonald of Midland and their children Henley, Olivia and Avery; Matthew McDonald and his partner Sara Sammons of Collingwood and their children Hannah, Jack, Harper and Aisley; Jennifer and her husband Keith Murray of Meaford; Andrew McDonald and his wife Rebecca also of Meaford and their children Kaitlyn, Emily and Jacob; Grace and Morgan Campbell both of Meaford; Lori and her husband Michael Rose of Toronto and Dana Caswell and her husband Matt Johnson also of Toronto. Alex is survived by his sister Helen Dales (late Alan) of Thornbury, and brother David 'Mac' McDonald and his wife Joan of Owen Sound. He was predeceased by sisters Yvonne Wilson (late James) of Wasaga Beach and Irene (late Lloyd) Knox of Duncan and by a brother Murray (late Armol) McDonald of Owen Sound. He will be fondly remembered by his brother-in-law Duncan Sheldon and his wife Florance Culham of Huntsville and by his many nieces and nephews and their families. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and regulations concerning gatherings at this time, a family funeral service, officiated by Reverend Peggy Kipfer, will be conducted at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Thornbury followed by a service of committal and interment at Union Cemetery. If so desired and as your expression of sympathy, donations to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, Thornbury (cheques only please) or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca to whom arrangements have been entrusted.

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
48 Boucher Street East
Meaford, ON N4L 1B9
(519) 538-1320
