Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Collingwood General & Marine Hospital in his 90th year. Rodger is now reunited with his beloved wife Nancy. He is survived by his daughter Cathy (Rob) Aspin; forever cherished by his grandchildren Vail, Travis, Julie and Lindsay. Rodger will be remembered by his siblings Irene, Betty, Bernice (Don), Neil (Karen), and Verna, as well as his extended family and many friends. Due to current circumstances cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Georgian Triangle Humane Society, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Friends may visit Rodger's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.
